WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes takes an indirect shot at his arch-rival following RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Nakamura called out Rhodes, and the latter appeared from nowhere and attacked his arch-rival. While the brawl ensued, The American Nightmare was about to hit Nakamura with the Cross Rhodes, but security interfered and stopped the fight.

Following RAW, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to social media to upload a picture of herself. She mentioned returning to work after taking some time out for a shoot. Responding to his wife's photo, The American Nightmare took an indirect shot at Shinsuke Nakamura as he wrote how the latter has been writing poems about him:

"Hun I appreciate these more than anybody on the planet, but brother is over here writing poems about me and what not @USANetwork," wrote Rhodes.

Mick Foley recently shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' storyline.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Foley mentioned that he would love to see The American Nightmare at the Royal Rumble premium live event:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said. [From 23:05 to 23:28]

The veteran further detailed:

"I mean, Brock Lesnar would put you through the ringer and when Brock shook his hand, unexpectedly, he meant it. He is not a back patter. He is not a feel-good people person. And he really respected Cody for surviving that. And the fans respected it. So now, they are even more ready for Cody to claim that ultimate prize." [From 23:29 to 23:53]

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cody Rhodes in the coming months.

