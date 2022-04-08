"He won't sugarcoat it" - WWE Superstar comments on Randy Orton criticizing certain NXT stars

Austin Theory has responded to Randy Orton's recent comments about NXT Superstars.

Randy Orton recently expressed his worries about the dangerous moves NXT Superstars are performing. While it might seem impressive, the highly physical maneuvers can also negatively impact the stars' careers in the long run.

While on a media row for WrestleMania 38, Wrestling Inc. spoke to Austin Theory about the comments. The WWE Superstar said he respected the veteran and that they have a good relationship with each other.

“I don’t personally think that’s directed to everyone. There’s reasons for him saying that, and he has a right to his word. I personally have a great relationship with Randy. He is somebody that, if you want advice, or you want him to watch something, he will take a look at it, he will give you good advice, he won’t sugarcoat it. To me, it’s one of those things that you hear about, but you’ve got to know where it’s coming from,” Theory said.

What did Randy Orton exactly say about NXT Superstars?

On The Pat McAfee Show, The Viper expressed how NXT stars often don't know how to protect their opponents since it's not the main focus of the developmental brand. He also added how most talents don't know what they're doing.

"That’s unfortunate, but the art to professional wrestling, like when Vince was on he talked about your number one priority above all being protecting your opponent, that’s not taught necessarily in NXT, and I know that because I’ve been in the ring with guys that came from NXT and they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing. It’s unfortunate but I think that is just kind of how things are changing,” Orton said.

The Apex Predator has been a part of the company for more than two decades. While not everyone may find his words complimentary, as a veteran, his opinions could guide the future generation of stars.

What do you think of Orton's opinion on NXT stars? Sound off in the comments below.

