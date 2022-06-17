"Greatest moment of my professional wrestling career" - WWE Superstar Curtis Axel shares throwback from emotional title win

Curtis Axel, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, recently reflected upon the most important day of his professional wrestling career.

At WWE Payback 2013, Axel defeated The Miz and Wade Barrett in a triple threat match on Father's Day to become the Intercontinental Champion. His reign would last 155 days before dropping the title to Big E on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Axel took to social media today to remember his title win nine years ago to the day when he won the championship that was synonymous with his dad on Father's Day.

"9 years ago today, on Father's Day, I won The @WWE Intercontinental Championship! Greatest moment of my professional wrestling career! #Hennig," Curtis Axel said in a tweet.

Curtis Axel now works as a producer backstage for WWE

Curtis Axel would eventually be released as a wrestler by WWE in April 2020.

While many assumed he would hit the independent wrestling scene to revitalize his career, that didn't happen. In fact, Axel hasn't wrestled a match since losing to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown in February 2020.

Jamie Noble and an in-training Curtis Axel produced Gunther's Intercontinental Title win on WWE Smackdown.

Despite not wrestling in years, Axel was brought back to WWE in April as a backstage producer and has been seen several times on RAW and SmackDown as of late, breaking up brawls between various WWE Superstars.

Axel is noted for helping produce Gunther's Intercontinental Championship win over Ricochet last week on WWE SmackDown.

Axel's Intercontinental Championship win will no doubt go down as the greatest moment of his career. For a kid who most likely grew up hearing about his father's war against WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart over the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam 1991, it's not surprising that this moment would mean so much to him.

