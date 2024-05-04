WWE Superstar Dijak shares heartbreaking personal update

WWE Superstar Dijak has announced some unfortunate news today as he opened up about the passing of his pet, Copper.

Dijak has been known to have an active presence on social media as he regularly ratios fans and superstars on X. This is a part of his gimmick as his on-screen persona aims for justice. The superstar has been vocal about his personal and professional life across social media and has never shied away from speaking the truth.

The star recently shared some heartbreaking news on X (formerly Twitter) as he revealed the passing of his pet,

"Goodbye Copper. You were a really good boy. I love you. 🩷," he wrote.

Dijak moved to Monday Night RAW during WWE Draft 2024

A few years ago, Dominik Dijakovic received a call-up to the main roster to become T-Bar of Retribution. The star spent over a year with the faction and worked in the tag team division with Mace, which went nowhere on Monday Night RAW.

Later, he was repackaged and sent to NXT, where he became Dijak. The star had an interesting run on the brand, where he went head-to-head against popular names. The stint lasted nearly two years, as the star was ready for WWE's main roster.

During the 2024 WWE Draft, several names from NXT received their main roster call-ups to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Dijak got drafted to the red brand along with Ilja Dragunov, Kiana James, and Lyra Valkyria.

The product's landscape has received a much-needed shakeup following the Draft. It will be interesting to see what the star does on the main roster during his second run.

We at Sportskeeda extend our heartfelt condolences to Dijak and his family.

