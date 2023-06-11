WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio sends a two-word message to Judgment Day member

WWE star Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a two-word message to his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Priest shared a selfie with a background featuring a childhood photo of Dominik.

In response, Dominik took things in a sarcastic manner, as he replied to his stablemate with a two-word message.

"My guy," wrote Dominik.

Check out a screengrab of Dominik's Instagram story:

Dominik became a part of The Judgment Day at last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Meanwhile, Priest was the first member to join the faction and was recruited under Edge's leadership.

A few weeks later, though, The Rated-R Superstar himself was booted out of the faction to get replaced by Finn Balor.

Konnan believes Damian Priest could be a top guy in WWE

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, WWE is possibly looking to push Damian Priest as a top star in the company.

On Monday Night RAW, Priest recently stepped up to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone The Visionary.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that the company is grooming Priest to become a top guy. He further praised the veteran superstar, saying the following:

"He's got it to be a top guy. I don't know if it'll be this year. They're probably grooming him, you know. But he's done a great job with everything they've given him."

Earlier this year, Priest also featured in a marquee match at Backlash in Puerto Rico. He faced Bad Bunny in a singles match that was praised by many around the professional wrestling world.

On RAW, WWE also teased the idea of Priest possibly leaving Judgment Day and becoming a solo act. It remains to be seen which direction the former United States Champion will be headed.

