"He wanted me to come out and dance" - WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon's advice to change her gimmick

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has revealed that Vince McMahon wanted her to dance in the ring after noticing her dancing backstage.

Doudrop, formerly known Piper Niven, has been a constant fixture on WWE RAW over the last few months. She first appeared alongside Eva Marie on the red brand and has had a few opportunities to win the RAW Women's Title, first against Charlotte Flair and more recently against Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, the young Superstar explained how Vince McMahon wanted her to show off her real personality on screen. The WWE Chairman had noticed her dancing backstage and he wanted her to incorporate that into her on-screen character.

“It was really funny because he wanted me to come out and dance. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you looked all up in that C.V., but it did not say dancer.’ I was kind of like, ‘what am I doing? I don’t like this.’ Then one day I got backstage and he goes, ‘goddamnit, I see you out there shaking your a** all afternoon, why can’t you do it out there?’ I was like, ‘you’ve absolutely got me over a barrel there,’ because seeing me when I am rehearsing. When he said that, he was like, ‘I just want the people to see your personality that we see back here.’

"I was like, ‘oh man, you have completely stunned me with that.’ I totally got what he meant. And from that point on, that’s when I started to get more comfortable with jumping around and dancing,” said Doudrop.

Doudrop also stated that she enjoys being a heel in WWE, which she feels is the opposite of her personality.

Doudrop was skeptical about her name change in WWE

The RAW Superstar was initially skeptical about changing her name to Doudrop following her call-up to the main roster, which she revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"Admittedly, I was skeptical at first but for me, I feel like things are only a problem if you view them as such," said Doudrop.

The name eventually grew on her after she accepted and leant into it. She admitted that she was initially not a fan, and was surprised just like many fans.

