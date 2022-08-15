WWE RAW Superstar on his dream match against The Undertaker that never happened (Exclusive)

The Undertaker’s official retirement from in-ring competition in November 2020 came at the wrong time for a current WWE RAW Superstar.

Damian Priest joined the main roster in January 2021, just two months after WWE held a farewell ceremony for The Deadman at Survivor Series 2020. The two men have interacted behind the scenes in WWE, but their dark characters never crossed paths in an on-screen storyline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power ahead of Clash at the Castle, Priest was asked to name a dream opponent he wishes he could face.

“The easy answer is Undertaker,” Priest said. “He’s the reason why I wanted to become a WWE Superstar. He’s the reason why I fell in love with this business. It has nothing to do with the wrestling, so to speak. It was more The Undertaker the character, the emotion he got out of me, that’s what I strive to do for others. I want to get that type of emotion out of people. Hands down, easy answer, no question about it… The Undertaker.” [12:03-12:31]

Watch the video above to hear Priest explain how Rhea Ripley reacted after her recent leg choke spot with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Damian Priest’s history with The Undertaker

The man behind the legendary Undertaker persona, Mark Calaway, occasionally visits WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to speak to the company’s up-and-coming stars.

In 2021, Damian Priest said it was “so cool” to lock up with the 57-year-old in a training session during his time in NXT. The Judgment Day member added that the iconic superstar threw a full-speed punch in his direction before pulling away at the last second.

Realistically, a match between Priest and The Phenom is unlikely to happen. The latter cryptically stated “never say never” during his Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. However, there has been no indication that an in-ring return is on the horizon.

Would you like to see The Phenom wrestle again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Catch all the action from WWE’s Clash at the Castle live on BT Sport on Saturday 3rd September. For more info go to bt.com/sport/wwe.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil