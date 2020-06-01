Drew Gulak

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak was recently on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he revealed an unexpected part-time job that he had before he became a professional wrestler — he was a circus clown!

Drew Gulak on being a circus clown before being a wrestler

Drew Gulak may currently be a professional wrestler in the top wrestling company of the world, but such was not always the case.

In fact, before coming to WWE, Gulak revealed that he had numerous odd jobs where he worked in various roles. One of the jobs that he had was at a recreation center where he was the swimming instructor.

From there, he came to meet another instructor who needed help. At the time, the other instructor worked as a clown, and Gulak agreed to help her. He had to work as a circus clown for the Jewish kids of the community he lived in. They would go to a synagogue or a Jewish Hebrew school and entertain the children there.

“One of my part time jobs before WWE happened is I worked as a circus clown for Jewish kids. I used to work at a recreation center. I was a swimming instructor…Northeast Philly has a strong Jewish community. One of the other instructors said she needed somebody to help her. She worked as a clown. I would have to put on the rainbow wig and I would go all out and get as crazy as I could. I would wear crazy colorful shirts and pink socks pulled all the way up. We would go to a synagogue or a Jewish Hebrew school in the area and entertain them for a while.” - h/t Wrestling News Co

Drew Gulak in WWE

Daniel Bryan facing Drew Gulak

Following a chaotic week, it was confirmed that Drew Gulak had re-signed a contract with WWE. The Superstar had been released from the company, but the release did not last too long. Both parties had originally wanted to continue their contract, but could not come to an agreement in time. Now, with Gulak back in WWE once again, it will be interesting to see in which direction his run goes.

You can watch Drew Gulak among the Superstars debating about what to do regarding the Intercontinental Championship tournament here.

"Are you kidding me, idiot? That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard from you, and I've known you a long time." - @AJStylesOrg to @WWEDanielBryan #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6e3OWJx6ob — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2020

He is currently in an alliance with Daniel Bryan, but with Bryan set to wrestle with AJ Styles in the finals of the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament, Gulak's future is not known for the moment.