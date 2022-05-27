WWE Superstar Edge hilariously trolls Kevin Owens using his top rival

WWE Superstar Edge hit back at Kevin Owens for hilariously trolling him last week.

The Rated-R Superstar spent the last couple of weeks posting pictures of several WWE Superstars. His tweets have led to speculations about new recruitments for the Judgment Day faction. Other faction members, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley, have also followed the lead in sharing pictures of big names on RAW.

Owens cheekily trolled Edge with pictures of his cats while retweeting the latter's tweets that had photos of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Bayley, Tommaso Ciampa, and Liv Morgan.

Edge decided to hit back by posting a picture of Ezekiel's face photoshopped over Owens' body. Fans loved the idea and responded positively to The Rated-R Superstar's smart move.

Kevin Owens is currently involved in an entertaining feud with Ezekiel. The latter claims to be Elias' younger brother, irking KO beyond limits. Owens is adamant about exposing Ezekiel's truth but seems to be the only one who believes they're the same person. This storyline has grown in the audience over the last few weeks, and many are excited to see how things unfold between them.

Judgment Day continues to torment AJ Styles on RAW

AJ Styles was Edge's first target following his heel turn. The Rated-R Superstar, Priest, and Rhea Ripley have left no stone unturned in troubling The Phenomenal One.

Fortunately for him, the feud was balanced after Styles found Finn Balor and Liv Morgan by his side. This week on RAW, Morgan & Styles teamed up to face Priest & Ripley in a mixed tag team match.

The former RAW Women's Champion pinned Morgan to win for her team, but that wasn't all. Edge attacked Styles after the bout, and the latter had no backup.

Interestingly, Balor wasn't present at ringside. Considering he was one of the several superstars included in Edge's Twitter posts, many wondered if The Prince would ultimately betray Styles and align with The Judgment Day.

