WWE Superstar explains why its "really hard to see" Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

WWE star and Imperium member Giovanni Vinci recently fired shots at the current Undisputed Tag Champs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Imperium had a brilliant night on RAW this week, defeating Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. The contest came to an end when the duo planted Gable with The Imperium Bomb.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with the faction after RAW. Vinci made it clear that Sami and Owens holding the titles was a joke and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships deserved better.

He stated that they had their eyes set on the gold and would restore the prestige of the titles once they win it from the current champs.

"You know, for somebody with the passion for this sport that Ludwig and I have, it's been really hard to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk around with those Tag Team titles for the last two months. It's long overdue that these titles are held by somebody that represents this sport the way it needs to be represented. With honor, dignity, and respect. It's time that these titles come home to Imperium." [From 0:22 - 0:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Ludwig Kaiser had a message for the WWE Universe

During the same interview, Ludwig Kaiser got on the mic and shared a message for the fans.

He mentioned that they were on a mission to win the titles for the fans. He claimed that wrestling fans deserved better champs and that Imperium would set the right example.

"We're not gonna win those championships to make a name for ourselves. We're gonna do it for the entire WWE Universe. We're not doing this for us, we're doing this for you. Because nobody can do what we do. If not now, then when? If not us, then who? We are Imperium and to us, the mat is sacred." [From 1:00 - 1:35]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were on commentary during Imperium's match. With the win this week, the faction sent out a clear message that they are coming after the tag titles next.

Do you think Imperium can dethrone the current Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

