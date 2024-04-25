WWE Superstar explains the reason behind his hostile in-ring attitude (Exclusive)

A rising WWE Superstar was recently asked about his rather violent in-ring temperament, to which he had a simple answer.

The star in question, Pete Dunne, is quickly getting noticed by the pro wrestling community as a potential top name someday. Despite his relatively smaller frame, he has portrayed a vicious character inside the squared circle.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Pete Dunne was asked about his in-ring character work being quite hostile and where that came from, to which he said:

"I am just trying to be real, I think. I spent a lot of my career, especially when I was younger I was a lot smaller, so I was trying to be this stereotypical sort of highflier, babyface type attitude. I just lean into what's more me and what's more real. I kinda try and dial that up a little bit, and that's where that attitude comes from. Especially when that bell rings, I just approach it as if it were a straight-up real scrap and try and have that attitude the whole way through." [0:35 onwards]

A WWE veteran is not impressed with Pete Dunne

While Pete Dunne has gone through a change over the last few weeks in terms of his character, Dutch Mantell is not exactly a fan of him yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the WWE veteran explained that the character change did not make much sense. He also stated that both Pete and Tyler were 'boring' to watch.

"I'm about full of Pete Dunne. He is boring. The other guy is boring. But that's what you get sometimes; you just go through it. I like some of the stuff Pete Dunne does now; he went from getting the sh** kicked out of him every week, and now he is a tough son of a bit*h on TV." [31:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Pete Dunne in WWE.

