WWE Superstar finally explains why he attacked Cody Rhodes, warns The American Nightmare on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura finally explained why he attacked Cody Rhodes and misted him.

At the recently concluded Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Rhodes led his team to victory in the Men's WarGames Match. His team comprised Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

In the show's aftermath, Cody Rhodes declared himself the first entrant for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble when Nakamura ambushed him. On this week's RAW, Shinsuke explained that he and Rhodes suffered the same humiliation following their respective losses at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 34, Nakamura could not win the WWE Championship by beating AJ Styles. Like Cody, The King Of Strong Style won the Men's Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Earlier this year, he won the Men's Royal Rumble but could not capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, courtesy of a controversial interference from Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes and Nakamura are confirmed to face each other in a singles match on next week's RAW. Following their segment on this week's show, WWE officially confirmed a highly-awaited showdown between both men.

