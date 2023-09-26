WWE Superstar finally makes RAW debut in major title match involving Dominik Mysterio

A top WWE Superstar recently made his RAW debut against Dominik Mysterio.

Since Dragon Lee signed with WWE, it was evident that the sky was the limit for the Luchador. He was immediately put in important storylines involving some of the top stars on NXT.

He even had a recent run-in with Dominik Mysterio, which put him in contention for the NXT North American Championship. The two men squared off before, with Dominik emerging victorious thanks to help from Rhea Ripley. However, Dragon Lee has since indicated he was not done with the younger Mysterio.

Lee was set to make his RAW debut tonight against Dominik when he faced him for the NXT North American Championship. This time, the playing field was balanced since Rhea was absent after being brutally attacked by Nia Jax.

Both men put on an incredible match that had the fans on their feet. Lee looked poised to win the match when he went for his reverse-spinning DDT. However, Mysterio countered and hit the frog splash for the win.

This win without Rhea Ripley's help will help solidify Dominik's reign as NXT North American Champion.

