WWE Superstar Finn Balor poses for a selfie with former champion following a massive betrayal

Finn Balor was recently seen alongside current WWE star, Austin Theory. Taking to social media, Theory posted a photo with The Prince.

Theory is a former WWE United States Champion. In recent months, he has formed a team with Grayson Waller. However, at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, the Waller-Theory partnership seemingly ended after the Australian star refused to save his ally from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Taking to Instagram, Theory posted a selfie with Balor. Judging the nature of the photo, it did seem that the two superstars had just got done with their workout sessions.

Jim Cornette commented on WWE star Austin Theory's controversy in Australia

While promoting the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Austin Theory was involved in a confrontation with an Australian media personnel. The media personnel called professional wrestling "fake", which didn't sit well with Theory.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette provided his take on the situation and said the following:

"If this guy was being a smarta**, or if didn't know, or he was just being dumb disrespectful, well, he got told off about it. Theory walked off and didn't do the spot, right?"

"He didn't have to hit the guy and get detained by the Australian National Guard or whatever. But he told him off, he put him in his place. He said, 'Fu** you, fake.' Regardless of... He didn't even have to get into somebody's telling me to win or lose. Just, 'Fake? Look at me and look at you. Try to do what I do for a fu**ing day and you're gonna come here and disrespect me?' Dude's talking fu**ing sh*t."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Theory after he was seemingly betrayed by Grayson Waller. The former United States Champion could finally turn face on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

