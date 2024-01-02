WWE Superstar Finn Balor reacts to wife's cozy pictures with him

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently reacted to his real-life wife, Vero Rodriguez's cozy pictures alongside him on social media.

Both Balor and Rodriguez have been together for a long time. After their dating for several years, Balor finally proposed to the Mexican sports journalist, and they tied the knot on August 19, 2019. The duo regularly posts about their relationship on social media and seems to be quite a lovely couple.

Recently on X, formerly named Twitter, Rodriguez uploaded a picture of herself alongside her husband following the 2024 New Year celebrations. She attached a short message with the picture as she wrote:

"(emoji) this look, my heaven (emoji)," she wrote.

Reacting to her beautiful pictures, Finn took to his Instagram stories as he reposted his wife's social media post.

Check out Finn Balor's reaction to Vero Rodriguez's Instagram post below:

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter previously shared his honest opinion on Finn Balor emerging as the World Champion

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, previously shared his honest opinion on Balor emerging as the World Champion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that although Balor is an excellent pro wrestler and has great in-ring abilities, he doesn't quite look like a World Champion.

"No. I think Finn Balor is great. He's an excellent pro wrestler. And the attack he did on Seth Rollins, I thought was pretty d*mn good. But I don't see him in that World Champion position. I really don't. It's not that he doesn't have the talent and everything... he just doesn't look like what a World Champion should look like. But again, that's my opinion," said Bill Apter. [24:04 - 24:35]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Judgment Day and Balor in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.