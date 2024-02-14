WWE Superstar Finn Balor shares a rare personal update 

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor took to social media to share a personal update.

In the world of WWE, where cameras flash and headlines scream, some superstars manage to shield their personal lives like ninjas in the shadows. While staying away from the spotlight, The Judgment Day member shared a photo of his real-life family.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Finn Balor posted a picture with his mother and father and wished his dad a very happy 70th birthday. The former Universal Champion also mentioned that he hopes he can make it up to seventy, just like his father:

"Happy Birthday Dad ( FINtan). I hope I make it to 70! 💪🏼💪🏼👏🏻👏🏻," he wrote.

Check out the 42-year-old star's tweet below:

WWE veteran says 54-year-old personality could kick Finn Balor's b*tt in sixty seconds

A few months ago, former writer Vince Russo mentioned that Shane McMahon could easily take down The Judgment Day member.

Whispers of Vince McMahon's grandson, Declan, entering the WWE ring have fans buzzing for quite some time now. Russo already predicting how the 20-year-old performer could team up with his dad, Shane McMahon, for a dramatic entrance.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling with Russo, the former writer said picking Finn Balor as an opponent for Shane O'Mac is a bad idea. Russo believes that Shane McMahon, despite his age, could easily overpower The Judgment Day member:

"I'd think that Shane McMahon would kick Finn Balor's b*tt in sixty seconds bro," said Russo.

At the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 24, 2024, Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

After defeating DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano), Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will square off against The Judgment Day for the gold in Perth, Australia.

