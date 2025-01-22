WWE Superstar garners no interest from fans despite compelling gimmick, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The WWE roster has some of the most high-profile names in the pro wrestling world, along with some interesting gimmicks. However, one particular gimmick has failed to stand out, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The gimmick in question is that of Karrion Kross, the leader of The Final Testament. Despite being undeniably talented in the ring, Kross' run in WWE has been quite lackluster. While wrestling veteran Dr. Chris Featherstone is interested in him being pushed more, Bill Apter thinks there is little fan interest in him.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched a storyline angle involving The Final Testament and Penta. While the angle could be compelling, Apter had a different opinion altogether. Responding to Chris's comments, he stated:

"I see your point there but I don't see the fans with a huge interest in Karrion Kross." [15:05 onwards]

Penta's entry in the Stamford-based promotion has undoubtedly opened up a lot of possibilities for him. While Apter has not been pleased with his booking so far, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him down the line.

