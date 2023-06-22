WWE Superstar gets vulnerable on camera at event; forced to go through brain surgery at only 15 months of age

WWE storylines are often based on fiction, but this week on the show, he got as vulnerable as a star can be. Von Wagner shared the story of how he had to go through brain surgery at only 15 months of age.

The WWE star was on camera at NXT speaking to Robert Stone. The focus was on Wagner and his story and how he had to overcome the terrible hurdles life had thrown at him.

He said that he was born with a condition that limited brain growth. As a result of this, he was forced to go through surgery to fix it when he was only 15 months old. The surgery was over 14 hours long. The doctors didn't know if he was going to survive after such an experience, but after spending a week in the ICU, he was finally able to recover.

The star shared his emotional story saying that his parents had suffered, with the scarring on his head looking horrible. He was bullied by the other children at school and was even called a "monster" for his differences, with kids' parents asking them to not look at him.

Wagner walked away after sharing this, obviously overcome.

Von Wagner's father was also a WWE Superstar

Von Wagner is the son of Wayne Bloom. Bloom was part of a tag team with Mike Enos as the Destruction Crew. The team eventually came to WWE and called themselves The Beverley Brothers.

✌❤️ 🤘SteFin @view_raw



He is the son of Wayne Bloom also known as...



Beau Beverly



#WWENXT Who is Von Wagner?He is the son of Wayne Bloom also known as...Beau Beverly Who is Von Wagner?He is the son of Wayne Bloom also known as...Beau Beverly#WWENXT https://t.co/AkeRHlzESs

They had several important feuds during their time in the company. After arriving in 1991, they had feuds with The Legion of Doom and the Steiner Brothers, among others. Bloom would eventually leave in 1994, wrestling in WCW and ECW, before retiring in 1999.

What do you think of Von Wagner's emotional story? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes