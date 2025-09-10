WWE superstar is "getting angry" after recent events, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The WWE active scene has recently been seeing some interesting twists, with Jey Uso potentially embarking on a heel run. Speaking about it, veteran journalist Bill Apter talked about another star who is likely getting angry with the current scene.
The star being talked about is LA Knight, who was recently attacked unexpectedly by Jey Uso. Over the last few weeks, LA Knight has been pushed to the forefront of programming, indicating that he will probably have a major storyline soon. This could potentially raise his prominence in the active scene, which he has struggled with despite being over with fans before.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that LA Knight was getting hotter in terms of popularity in WWE lately. He said:
"He is in between now. He is getting angry. I don't think he is gonna go... (...) I think LA Knight is, he is standing out more than he was a while ago. But there might be that heel turn there from too, not sure. I would give him an upper hot at this point."
A WWE veteran is not a fan of LA Knight's gimmick
LA Knight employs a rather interesting gimmick as a part of his character, but Kevin Nash is apparently not happy with it.
According to Nash, LA Knight is copying both The Rock and Steve Austin. Speaking on Kliq This, he said:
"I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'" Nash stated. "And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for LA Knight down the line in WWE.
