WWE Superstar got first-ever win on SmackDown after 127 days

One WWE Superstar had an immense moment of his career yet, as he got his first-ever televised win since arriving on SmackDown 127 days ago. Back during the WWE Draft in April, the star was brought to SmackDown, but unfortunately for him, it's only tonight that he got a win. Grayson Waller has finally recorded a victory.

The star was drafted from NXT, where he was doing well. However, due to an injury, he was kept out of the ring for two months after he appeared. His appearances were limited to the Grayson Waller Effect, where he mostly talked and didn't wrestle. When he first started to wrestle in different matches, it was clear that he was not winning.

While the star is controversial, with several fans and veterans not always liking him, other fans have talked about how much potential the star has and what he can do in the ring. However, for all this time, he didn't win a single televised match on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

After so many losses, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, he teamed up with Austin Theory, and got his first-ever win on the blue brand, by defeating Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

It remains to be seen if he builds from here, or if WWE continues to have him lose.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here