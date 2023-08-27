"This guy is never getting over" - Former WWE personality is not a fan of Grayson Waller  (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his harsh opinion on SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller, saying he is unlikely to ever get over with WWE fans.

Waller has emerged as one of WWE's most promising heels who was called up to SmackDown during the 2023 Draft. He quickly established himself as a motor-mouthed heel by hosting his own talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

The Australian star further proved his mettle by confronting John Cena at MITB 2023 and by taking Edge to the limits in his main roster in-ring debut. However, Vince Russo seems far from impressed with Grayson Waller as he criticized him on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

Russo feels Waller would never get over and added that though he hasn't seen much of his work, no one has ever recommended him to watch SmackDown for the Aussie.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy is never getting over. I don't even need to see. I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to put in more effort to present Grayson Waller

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell first praised Grayson Waller for his "great" match against Rey Mysterio from this week's SmackDown. Though Mantell was largely impressed with Waller's in-ring work, he feels WWE needed to put in some more work before the 33-year-old could be pushed to the moon.

"The match was great. They had a great finish. Grayson Waller, I like the moves that he does. Going in with the shoulder in the corner then the stomp. I've never seen that before. Another move he does, a guy goes to backdrop and he jumps up and hooks them. I even played it back, still can't figure out how to do it. So he is original, and he's done few moves I've never seen before. They're pushing him but I think they're gonna have to work a little bit harder on him to get him there," said Dutch Mantell.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown after his loss to United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

