Wrestling veteran shares what Grayson Waller needs to break out as top star in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Grayson Waller.

Waller faced off against United States Champion Rey Mysterio this week on SmackDown. The match saw interference from Austin Theory, but LWO member Santos Escobar rushed down to neutralize the former US Champion. Finally, the Hall of Famer got the win with the 619, followed by the Splash.

This week on Sportkeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell lauded Waller for his innovative moves inside the ring. He mentioned that WWE was pushing the 33-year-old star, but his work needed more refinement to break out as a top star for the company.

"The match was great. They had a great finish. Grayson Waller, I like the moves that he does. Going in with the shoulder in the corner then the stomp. I've never seen that before. Another move he does, a guy goes to backdrop and he jumps up and hooks them. I even played it back, still can't figure out how to do it. So he is original, and he's done few moves I've never seen before. They're pushing him but I think they're gonna have to work a little bit harder on him to get him there." [From 25:58 - 26:37]

Grayson Waller accused Rey Mysterio of stealing the spotlight

This past week, WWE star Grayson Waller aired his feelings about Rey Mysterio on SmackDown Lowdown. The Aussie star claimed that the masked luchador couldn't let go of the spotlight and just wouldn't let younger stars like him and Santos Escobar take center stage.

"He just can't let go, can he? He can't pass that torch. He can't let it go and let Grayson Waller or a guy like Santos Escobar achieve the things that he's achieved. But that's alright because next week, Rey Mysterio is gonna feel the Grayson Waller Effect," Waller told Kayla Braxton.

Waller has recently rubbed shoulders with several veterans in WWE, including John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio. He also had a confrontation with The Rock on Twitter and invited the legend to The Grayson Waller Effect. It remains to be seen which other veterans will have to cross paths with the Aussie.

