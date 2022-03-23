"More concerned about..." - WWE Superstar hilariously trolls Dana Brooke using John Cena reference

Tamina Snuka recently hilariously trolled fellow Monday Night RAW star, Dana Brooke, using a John Cena reference.

On this week's RAW, Brooke and Reggie defeated the duo of Tamina and Akira Tozawa and in doing so, Brooke also retained the 24/7 Championship. Taking to Twitter, Brooke commented on a hilarious spot from the same match, as she flexed about retaining the 24/7 Championship, writing:

"Tell him next time he needs some BALLS to help @TaminaSnuka get this 24/7 title! NOT TODAY my friend!!!"

In response to Dana Brooke, Tamina quoted the 24/7 Champion's tweet with a video of John Cena from his popular Firefly Funhouse Match. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also had a suggestion for Brooke, as she wrote:

If I were you @DanaBrookeWWE I’d be less worried about @TozawaAkira “BALLS” and more concerned about….

John Cena isn't expected to appear at this year's WrestleMania 38 show

Throughout the years, John Cena has been highly crucial for WWE at WrestleMania. However, Cena isn't expected to appear at this year's Show of Shows. He hasn't been around since his last televised match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

According to WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, he believes that WWE doesn't need to rely on Cena for WrestleMania 38. While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy made it clear that he would love to see Cena appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“No [WWE does not need Cena]... I mean, I’d love to see John but I don’t think they need him, no. John is so wrapped up in Hollywood now and doing so well. He’s in South America right now for a couple of months. That’s a big sacrifice and a big commitment when you start doing acting full-time,” said Flair. [46:04-46:38]

Cena's last match at the Show of Shows was back at WrestleMania 36 when he faced The Fiend in the Firefly Funhouse Match. Cena went on to lose to the former WWE Universal Champion on the night.

