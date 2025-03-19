WWE Superstar hits back at Liv Morgan after being asked to quit wrestling

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 19, 2025 23:06 GMT
Liv Morgan (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X)
Liv Morgan recently asked WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri to quit professional wrestling. The latter hit back at Morgan's statement with a bold message.

Dupri started in WWE as a valet before transitioning to in-ring action. She is a member of the Alpha Academy, where she was recruited by former leader Chad Gable. The group currently consists of Akira Tozawa and Otis.

Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez ran into Dupri and Natalya. The 27-year-old asked Natalya if she could train at the Dungeon, as Morgan overheard the conversation and proceeded to take a dig at her.

Reacting to Morgan's Instagram post, Dupri sent a bold message aimed at the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"enjoy the laughs while you can girlies," wrote Dupri.

Check out a screengrab of Dupri's Instagram comment:

What was Liv Morgan's message to Maxxine Dupri?

Liv Morgan told Natalya that she would "waste" her time by training Maxxine Dupri, who is interested in training at The Dungeon.

The 30-year-old superstar claimed she wasn't respected enough in the professional wrestling business but proved her critics wrong. Morgan added that Dupri wasn't on her level and simply asked her to "quit" the business. She said:

"I'm sure that training Maxxine Dupri is going to be a complete waste of your time, Nattie. Because take it from me, no one in this business respected me, but what did I do? I shut them up and I made them. So, here's some advice from someone who knows. Quit. Because you are no Liv Morgan, sweetie."
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted Jade Cargill's first interview since returning to WWE. Last week on SmackDown, the Women's Tag Team Champions confronted The Storm before a match between Morgan and Cargill was made official for this week's show. The two will cross paths on the blue brand.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
