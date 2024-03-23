A top WWE Superstar was left ill and physically unable to do much after a tense segment on SmackDown saw her get beaten down in a one-sided affair. Post-that, she looked very distressed backstage.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY was set to face 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Before the match, Bayley was beaten down by SKY, who would then come out and pick up a win over Naomi in an excellent match.

The post-match beatdown continued and Naomi found herself getting misted in the eyes by Asuka, rendering her ineffective in the ring. Even Bianca Belair was unable to save her as the numbers game caught up with The EST. Backstage, Belair was seen assisting Naomi, who looked completely distressed after her loss.

What was also interesting about the segment was the fact that Tiffany Stratton continued teasing a feud against Bianca Belair by taking a little dig while walking past the two. Bianca, in response, looked like she wanted to throw her bottle and go after Stratton, but thought better of it.

A lot happened in the match and segment, with Belair looking like she might finally join Bayley's side, despite refusing to do so till now.

Damage CTRL's dominance has yet to be checked in the last couple of months, and perhaps another superstar like Jade Cargill could enter the mix against them.

