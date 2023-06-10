WWE Superstar has an important message for the fans before major upcoming match

A WWE Superstar has sent an important message to the fans before his upcoming match next week.

Mustafa Ali's WWE career has been average at best. While he started out promising, his star fizzled out pretty quickly. Since then, he has had multiple gimmick changes and has often switched between heel and babyface.

All these changes have only impacted his career. Ali wasn't even drafted in the recent draft. However, this turned out to be a good thing for him as he showed up on NXT a couple of weeks ago. Now he finds himself in an important six-man tag team match against Schism next week.

"I’m a free agent. I can show up on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and to me, that’s an opportunity. That is a second chance. Hell, to me, that is my last chance. My last chance to prove to you that my dream is real, that dream that I see when I close my eyes, I still see it when my eyes are wide open. This is my last chance. So this Tuesday on NXT, I’m in a six-man tag team match and I have Tyler Bate and Wes Lee by my side as we take on Schism, and this to me boys, this is not gonna be just a match."

He continued:

"This is going to be a fight. It’s going to be a fight because it’s my last chance. My last chance to prove to the world that I can be great. My last chance to prove to myself that one day I can be a champion. It is my last chance for my son to come up to me and tell me that he wants to be just like me and for me to know exactly who that is. I’m not wasting my last chance."

Mustafa Ali lost his MITB qualifying ladder match tonight on WWE SmackDown

While things are looking up for Mustafa Ali on NXT, the same can't be said about tonight. Ali had a chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match by beating Santos Escobar tonight on SmackDown.

However, things didn't go as planned for Ali who ended up losing another important match.

This loss on WWE SmackDown won't help his confidence as he gets ready to team up with Wes Lee and Tyler Bate to face Schism. It should be interesting considering the performers involved in it.

What do you make of Mustafa Ali's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

