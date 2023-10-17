WWE Superstar injured; forced to pull out of upcoming tournament

WWE has announced that a superstar will be forced to withdraw from an upcoming tournament.

NXT is coming off an incredible show last week that featured several memorable moments. John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and The Undertaker all were present during last Tuesday's edition of NXT, and it led to a huge rating for the show as it went against AEW Dynamite. Former AEW star Cody Rhodes also announced that the Men's Breakout Tournament and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be starting soon.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is underway, but unfortunately, a superstar has pulled out due to not being medically cleared to compete. NXT announced today that Jakara Jackson has not been cleared for action and has withdrawn from the tournament. NXT also announced that Brinley Reece will serve as Jakara Jackson's replacement in the tournament moving forward.

"BREAKING: @JakaraWWE has not been medically cleared and will be withdrawing from the #WWENXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.@brinleyreecewwe will be taking her place," NXT announced.

Arianna Grace reacts to WWE NXT's announcement

NXT superstar Arianna Grace has reacted to NXT announcing a replacement for Jakara Jackson after she was not medically cleared to compete.

Grace was scheduled to battle Jackson in the first round of the tournament but will now have to compete against Brinley Reece. The 26-year-old took to social media following the news and claimed that she would be accepting her bye into the next round rather than competing against a replacement opponent.

"My heart goes out to Jakara… but a replacement is unacceptable. I WILL be accepting my bye into the next round. Thank you all so much 🥰🥰🥰," she posted.

This week's edition of NXT is shaping up to be an entertaining show. There are two #1 contenders matches on the card, and NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also scheduled to appear on the show tomorrow night.

Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Breakout tournament last year and earned a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. It will be fascinating to see which superstar will emerge victorious in the tournament this year.

