WWE Superstar issues a warning to fans following Seth Rollins attack on RAW

The wrestling world is still talking about the fan attack on Seth Rollins last night during WWE RAW.

While there have been plenty of opinions on the incident since last night, WWE RAW Superstar MVP's assessment on social media earlier today probably hit home the most. The former WWE United States Champion issued a warning to any other supposed fans thinking about jumping the barricade at a WWE Live event:

"Seth is a few quick hip movements from putting this dude to sleep. If the referees hadn't tackled dude when they did he was probably going to be out anyway. Seth Rollins is a WORLD CLASS PROFESSIONAL ATHELETE that knows how to take care of himself. DO NOT JUMP THE BARRICADE. IT WILL NEVER END WELL FOR YOU!!!!" MVP posted on Instagram.

Why did the fan attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

More news came in throughout the day regarding the fan attack on Seth Rollins Monday night. It has been revealed that 24-year-old Elisah Spencer attacked Rollins last night after being catfished on social media by someone pretending to be the WWE Superstar.

Another fan on social media posted several screenshots from Spencer's Instagram account that confirmed the fan was, in fact, catfished.

While this is obviously no excuse to jump the barricade at a professional wrestling event, it is a lesson that fans of all forms of entertainment need to be more careful on social media when it comes to interacting with imposters. If the person in question doesn't have a verified checkmark, you're probably being scammed.

WWE has promised to prosecute this fan to the fullest extent of the law, so this situation is probably far from over.

Do you think fans will heed MVP's warning? Are you surprised to hear the reasoning for the fan jumping the barricade? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

