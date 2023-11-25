WWE Superstar IYO SKY sends out a two-word message ahead of Survivor Series, issues warning to her opponents

WWE Superstar IYO SKY recently sent out a two-word message as a warning to her opponent ahead of Survivor Series.

SKY won the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam premium live event by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair, following the latter's triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. At the Fastlane premium live event, she defended her title in a triple threat match against The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen, and once again retained her title successfully against The EST at Crown Jewel, with the assisstance of Kairi Sane.

SKY alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates is now scheduled to face Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames match.

Taking to social media, SKY sent out a message to her opponents.

WWE official Nick Aldis spoke about the possibility of Damage CTRL breaking up

Nick Aldis recently discussed the possibility of Bayley's stable, Damage CTRL breaking up.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Aldis mentioned that there might be a separation taking place within the heel stable. He further stated that with every new member coming into the group, the possibility of each member turning their back on each other increases.

Aldis detailed:

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," Nick Aldis said. [From 20:34 to 21:23] (Contd.)

It would be exciting to see if Damage CTRL will be able to win the bout at Survivor Series or not.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL's chances of staying together? Sound off in the comment section below.

