WWE Superstar Jade Cargill sends out a heartfelt message on social media

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has shared a heartfelt message on social media on the occasion of her birthday. She turned 32 on June 3, 2024.

Shortly after her arrival in WWE, the former AEW star teamed up with Bianca Belair and won the Women's Tag Team Championship from the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Once again, at the King and Queen of the Ring, they defended their titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

On Instagram, Cargill sent out a heartwarming message to herself on her birthday. She stated how grateful she is for everything she has achieved in life.

"Happy Birthday to me! 🎈God, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in this life 🙏🏾. Thank you for blessing me with life, good health, happiness a beautiful family and peace of mind. Forever thankful. 🎂⚡️ I’m not big about my bdays but here we are 🤷🏾‍♀️," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill shared a message following King and Queen of the Ring

Jade Cargill shared an emotional note following her title defense at King and Queen of the Ring.

The Storm asserted how blessed she is to have had so many matches throughout her career. She spoke highly of her fellow female wrestlers and stated that this was the beginning of her journey.

"Talk about blessed. I’m wrestling in places I would have never even thought I’d step foot in. I’m wrestling more than I ever have in my career and I am nothing short of grateful. The women I’ve faced, the women I work with…what a journey and the crazy thing is…it’s just the beginning 😛💪🏾⚡️👩🏾‍🦳 #allthefeels #blessed #JadeCargill #gratefulpost," Jade Cargill wrote.

This week on RAW, Cargill, and Belair defended their tag titles against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. However, the match ended in a DQ win for the champs after Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupted it.

It would be pretty exciting to see how things take a turn for Cargill in the upcoming future.

