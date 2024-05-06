WWE Superstar Jade Cargill sends a warm message to her husband following Backlash

SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair. Following the win, she sent a heartwarming message to her husband, Brandon Phillips.

At the WWE Backlash France Premium Live Event, Cargill and The EST defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win their first title as a tandem. The EST hit a devastating KOD on The Empress of Tomorrow to pick up the victory for her side. It also marked the former AEW star's first championship win in the Stamford-based promotion.

On Instagram, Big Jade posted a photo with her husband after securing the Women's Tag Team Title. She also thanked Phillips for supporting her throughout her pro wrestling journey.

"This was a moment I was so proud to share with you, and I pray I can amount to half of what you have done in your career. To the moon and back. My rock. Always here for me. Couldn't ask God for a better person," wrote Cargill on her Instagram Story.

Check out a screenshot of Jade Cargill's Instagram Story below.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill opens up about aiming to be an inspiration for her daughter

After her first title win in WWE, Jade Cargill got emotional and shared a message for her daughter.

At the post-Backlash press conference, Cargill and Bianca Belair were asked about inspiring young women worldwide. The 31-year-old said she wanted to set an example for her seven-year-old daughter, Bailey Quinn, through her work in WWE.

Cargill added that she wanted her daughter to achieve all her goals despite the obstacles and difficulties that might come her way.

"It means everything. I have a seven-year-old at home, and I want her to know she can do any and everything regardless of the obstacles ahead of her. We are out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we are doing now. In the French culture, we are here to show and represent that regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do anything and everything, you just put your mind to it," she said. [7:35 - 8:03]

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has in store for the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.