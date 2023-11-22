WWE Superstar Jey Uso issues a challenge to major AEW stars, but on one condition

WWE RAW Superstar Jey Uso recently opened up about the dream matches of the fans in a recent interview.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion is no longer part of The Bloodline faction. Before his transformation into Babyface and getting signed to RAW, Jey was part of The Bloodline, which is one of the most intimidating stables in WWE. Jey, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, their cousin Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn did lead the group and claimed a significant place in the company's storyline, but eventually, earlier this year Zayn and then later Jey Uso walked out of the faction due to several misunderstandings. From a recent Instagram story of Jey Uso, "When times were good..." for the former faction clearly spoke of how attached Jey still is to the former alliance.

Jey recently opened up to Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer regarding fans' demand for dream matches against FTR, The Hardys, the Young Bucks, Guerrillas of Destiny, or any other tag team outside of WWE. He conveyed that those teams need to come to WWE for the bouts.

Jey said:

“If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your ass to WWE, dog, to the top tier. You all going to have to come. Where we at ain’t dropping down. Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world. And if you want to get detailed with it, I’m talking about on the microphone, the way we dress, the way the gear look, the way we carry ourselves, the swag, the ink, everything. The hair, the grills, the earrings, the chain. All that’s real, Uce. All that is real." (H/T- The Ringer)

Jey Uso recently opened up on his ideal singles run in a recent interview

Jey Uso recently gave his honest opinion on how his ideal single matches would look in a recent interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre.

Jey asserted that he would love to face Gunther as he is looking forward to grabbing the Intercontinental title from the latter. He also added on how his father, uncle, and his idols have held the Intercontinental Championship in the past.

He detailed:

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes the Tribal Chief, you see what I do to the Tribal Chief? I don’t give a da*n, let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, my uncle, Umaga IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Jey Uso in the near future.

