John Morrison recently filed for a new trademark. According to Heel By Nature, the WWE RAW Superstar filed to trademark the term 'Slamtown' with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on November 23rd.

It is believed that the trademark was filed outside of WWE between John Morrison's attorney and the USPTO. 'Slamtown' is the name of a fictional town used by Morrison in his promos and he often refers to himself as The Mayor of Slamtown.

The term was filed under various categories which also pointed out that the term was first used by Morrison back in early 2015.

International Class 041: Providing sports information in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of organizing social entertainment events, Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

In International Class 041, the mark was first used by the applicant or the applicant’s related company or licensee predecessor in interest at least as early as 01/01/2015, and first used in commerce at least as early as 01/01/2015, and is now in use in such commerce.

John Morrison's recent run in WWE

After leaving WWE in 2011, John Morrison returned to the company in December 2019. During his time away from WWE, The Prince of Parkour competed in various promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground, where he held multiple world championships.

Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

After returning to WWE, Morrison was teamed up with his former tag-team partner The Miz. Together, Miz & Morrison captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day and held onto it for 50 days.

As part of the 2020 WWE Draft, both Miz and Morrison were drafted to WWE RAW. As of this writing, John Morrison's partner The Miz is Mr. Money In The Bank and both of them are engaged in a feud with current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.