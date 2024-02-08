WWE Superstar Julius Creed recalls what his brother told him when making his RAW debut (Exclusive)

The Creed Brothers' entry into WWE RAW has been quite eventful, as the two superstars are gearing up to make a big splash in the near future.

Julius and Brutus had their first match on RAW in November, where they outclassed several other teams in a Tag Team Turmoil match. This granted them a title shot against The Judgment Day, which they unfortunately failed to win despite having a noteworthy performance.

Although they lost an important match, the Creed Brothers have showcased immense talent with just a few contests. Speaking to Sporskeeda's Emily Mae, Julius explained how he felt before the RAW debut match and his brother's words to him.

"Sometimes you can get caught up in those moments, whether it was competing for a state title, competing for a national title or a spot on the Olympic team. If you step back and assess how the moment really is, you won't be able operate at your best state. So it was kind of just matter of fact, left foot in front of the right, let's handle business one thing at a time. And as we were getting ready to go out and our music was hitting, my brother said something to me. He's like, you know this has got the opportunity to change our lives..." [2:00 onwards]

A WWE veteran was not pleased with how the Creed Brothers were booked

Apart from a couple of matches, the Creed Brothers were also featured on RAW when they came out to save Cody Rhodes and R-Truth in two instances.

These appearances did not sit well with Vince Russo, who claimed on Legion of RAW that WWE was trying to feature Julius and Brutus a little too much.

"I'll tell you what it is. They're shoving the Creed Brothers down your throat. That's exactly what they're doing. There's been no connection to Cody Rhodes whatsoever, none. It was okay when they came out in that other match because there was a connection with The Judgment Day. [There is] no connection here, absolutely whatsoever. So this is them pushing the Creed Brothers down your throat." [From 44:02 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the Creed Brothers will be booked in WWE in the coming months.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE