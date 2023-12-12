Vince Russo criticizes WWE's approach, accuses company of "shoving" RAW stars down audience's throat (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company is desperately trying to get fans to like the Creed Brothers.

This week on RAW, Julius and Brutus came out to make the save when The Judgment Day attacked R-Truth. The duo again appeared during the main event when Cody Rhodes was in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The brothers saved Rhodes from further damage after Nakamura sprayed red mist on his rival's face.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why the Creed Brothers were out to make the save for Rhodes. He pointed out that they had no connection to The American Nightmare. The former writer felt that WWE was trying too hard to get the fans to like the up-and-coming tandem.

"I'll tell you what it is. They're shoving the Creed Brothers down your throat. That's exactly what they're doing. There's been no connection to Cody Rhodes whatsoever, none. It was okay when they came out in that other match because there was a connection with The Judgment Day. [There is] no connection here, absolutely whatsoever. So this is them pushing the Creed Brothers down your throat." [From 44:02 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The Creed Brothers will be in action next week on RAW as they will face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

What are your thoughts on the Creed Brothers? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.