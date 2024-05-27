WWE Superstar just returned home after enormous travel day; has to leave in less than 24 hours

A WWE Superstar said she just returned home after a huge travel day. However, she had to leave for an event in less than 24 hours.

Ever since Mia Yim returned to WWE in November 2022, she has aligned herself with The O.C. She appeared at ringside along with the group and has even been seen with them during their backstage segments. However, The O.C. has undergone some massive changes recently. AJ Styles has distanced himself from the group after his heel turn and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have returned to NXT to compete for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Mia Yim has also appeared on NXT in recent weeks. She recently took to X/Twitter to mention that she had just returned home but had to leave for NXT in less than 24 hours.

"Made it home. Got less than 24 hours til I head to @WWENXT. I live for this."

WWE star Mia Yim comments on her relationship with The O.C.

Mia Yim returned to the Stamford-based promotion to help The O.C. during their feud with The Judgment Day by helping them fend off Rhea Ripley. After the feud ended, Yim was still teaming up with the group and was even considered a member of The O.C. However, the group's status came into question after AJ Styles left them to fight LA Knight.

The 35-year-old took to social media to comment on her present relationship with The O.C.

""Michin doesn’t fit with the OC". I may not *look* like I fit, but you have no idea how close we all became. My Good Brothers always protecting me. Thank you."

Mia Yim recently competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was knocked out after her loss against Tiffany Stratton. It remains to be seen what's next for her.