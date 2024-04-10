WWE star Mia Yim comments on her relationship with The O.C.

"Michin" Mia Yim notably has received a considerable amount of TV time on WWE programming of late. As a singles competitor, she has shown promise with her recent performances on SmackDown.

There have been quite a few fans who feel that Michin is not a "good fit" in The O.C. This sentiment has echoed since her return to WWE in late 2022. She immediately joined AJ Styles and The Good Brothers to fend off The Judgment Day. However, their rivalry culminated a month later and the faction had not done anything of note from that point on.

This even led to Styles seemingly leaving The O.C. during his feud with LA Knight, the former WWE Champion kept his stable at an arm's distance. Taking to Instagram, Michin addressed her relationship with The Good Brothers.

""Michin doesn’t fit with the OC". I may not *look* like I fit, but you have no idea how close we all became. My Good Brothers always protecting me. Thank you 🤘🏽."

The Phenomenal One recently claimed that he hates The O.C. At WrestleMania Sunday, he took on LA Knight in a singles match. After a strong showing, he lost the match to The Megastar.

AJ Styles is nearing the end of his WWE career

AJ Styles spoke to The Ringer ahead of WrestleMania XL about his in-ring career. Last year, the veteran revealed that he does not want to miss any more family time, so it will be easy for him to call it a career and keep away from the limelight when it is done.

Styles also asserted that he would not continue wrestling for another promotion and that his contract with the sports entertainment giant is his final. It appears the former WWE Champion wants that one big story and match that he can look at proudly and be content with being his swan song:

"I'm anxious to see what story comes next. I'm getting close. I'm getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE. That's what I'm looking forward to the most," said Styles.

LA Knight and AJ Styles carved out a decent WrestleMania story with the creative team focused on giving The Megastar a strong win against a former multi-time world champion in Styles.

