WWE Superstar Kairi Sane shows off impressive new look

WWE RAW star Kairi Sane has shown off an interesting new look on social media. The former champion is a part of the Damage CTRL faction on the red brand.

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before they were dethroned last month by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash. The Empress of Tomorrow was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was pulled from it due to injury.

Sane appears to be slowly changing up her character without Asuka by her side and took to her official X account (formerly Twitter) to show off her new look this week and you can check it out in her post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old also recently announced that she finally has her own entrance music. The former NXT Women's Champion has never held a major title on the main roster and she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria in a short match on the May 27 edition of WWE RAW.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley claims betrayal by Damage CTRL was a long time coming

Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The Role Model would get her revenge by defeating The Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania XL to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Bayley commented on being betrayed by her former faction. She noted that it was a long time coming and her former stablemates were waiting for the right time to attack her:

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" [0:55 – 1:15]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

WWE has dealt with a bunch of injuries to major stars this year. Only time will tell when Asuka will be able to return to action and if she will reunite with Kairi Sane on RAW.