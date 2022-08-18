"I'm a trailblazer" - WWE Superstar Kevin Owens responds to fan criticism on Twitter

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan who criticized his moveset.

Owens has been busy recently, taking out Ezekiel during their match on RAW. This caught the attention of Zeke and Elias' father, Ernie Jr, who said he wanted to give KO a piece of his mind.

However, Owens took on a different opponent in Drew McIntyre on this week's show. The two had a critically-lauded match, but some fans on Twitter still weren't happy.

One fan criticized Owens for his moveset, telling him that he used other wrestlers' finishers too often. KO claimed it made him a trailblazer as no other wrestler is guilty of this.

"Nobody else does everyone’s finishing move… I’m a trailblazer, Brett," Owens said.

Kevin Owens had further interaction with the fan

The discourse between KO and the fan did not end there, as both had something more to say on the matter.

The Twitter user responded to Owens and called him a follower instead of a trailblazer. He also suggested that The Prizefighter create his finishing move.

The former Universal Champion responded with a selfie and a caption about wanting to copy even more.

"No, Brett. I’m going to start copying everyone even more. In fact, my name is now Kevin. And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?! Nope," Owens added.

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



I’m going to start copying everyone even more.



In fact, my name is now Kevinn.



And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?!



Nope. Brett Myall @oldstock44 @FightOwensFight Well trailblaze yourself a new finishing move that you created, you seem to be a follower to me @FightOwensFight Well trailblaze yourself a new finishing move that you created, you seem to be a follower to me No, Brett.I’m going to start copying everyone even more.In fact, my name is now Kevinn.And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?!Nope. twitter.com/oldstock44/sta… No, Brett.I’m going to start copying everyone even more. In fact, my name is now Kevinn.And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?! Nope. twitter.com/oldstock44/sta… https://t.co/AQ20B4TU45

KO's online scuffle with fans seems to be on point due to his heel character. After Ezekiel, it remains to be seen who Owens' next opponent will be.

What do you think of Kevin Owens' Twitter spat with the fan? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

