Drew McIntyre defeats former Universal Champion on WWE RAW; gets attacked by The Usos

Drew McIntyre collided with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior is currently set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Sheamus in a Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match.

On RAW, McIntyre came out to the ring to discuss his upcoming title bout and confirmed the rumors of his back injury. Kevin Owens confronted him and said he wants to face the winner of Clash at the Castle for the undisputed title.

McIntyre responded by cutting a fiery promo and challenged the latter to a match on the show. During the match, The Prizefighter delivered a frog splash followed by a swanton bomb for a two count. The duo put on a hard-hitting contest, which generated a "this is awesome" chant from the crowd.

Drew was attacked by The Usos while he was up for setting up the Claymore. This caused the match to end via disqualification, and he won via DQ. The Usos were about to hit him with the 1-D, but they were taken out by the Scottish Warrior. Kevin Owens then hit Drew with a stunner and sent a message to Roman Reigns before leaving the ring.

