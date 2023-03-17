WWE Superstar Kevin Owens tried the hardest to get 14-time champion to come out of retirement last year

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently named several wrestlers who tried to get him to come out of retirement. However, HBK confirmed that RAW Superstar Kevin Owens tried the hardest to convince him.

Michaels is currently heading NXT, which recently faced a rebellion from Grayson Waller. The latter demanded a match against HBK, who brought Johnny Gargano to face Waller on his behalf instead.

Alex McCarthy recently took to Twitter to share his conversation with Shawn Michaels. He asked HBK who tried the most to get him to come out of retirement, and Michaels said it was Kevin Owens during his recent NXT appearances. Shawn Michaels also confirmed that AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole were among others who tried to convince him to return to the ring.

"Just had a chat with Shawn Michaels too! I asked him who has tried the hardest to get him out of retirement… he said Kevin Owens made an attempt during his last appearances in NXT. Also named AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole among others," wrote McCarthy in his tweet.

Kevin Owens last appeared on WWE NXT last year in October. He hosted the KO Show to facilitate the confrontation between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh ahead of their triple-threat match for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Kevin Owens rejects Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens locked horns with Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight on WWE RAW this week. Prior to his match, KO stated that he didn't want help from Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes in his war against The Bloodline. Owens insisted that the American Nightmare focuses on his title feud with Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania.

The decision proved costly for Kevin Owens later in the night. Despite being in control of the match, KO fell victim to a surprise attack from The Usos while chasing Solo Sikoa through the Gorilla Position. Owens ultimately lost the match after taking a brutal Samoan Spike to his neck.

