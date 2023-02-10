WWE Superstar who was kidnapped sends message to The Rock's daughter after daring escape 

Thea Hail, who was recently kidnapped (in storyline), has sent a message to The Rock's daughter Ava Raine after her daring escape.

Chase University is quickly becoming one of the top acts in NXT. Their entertaining promos and dynamic have quickly made them a favorite among fans. The group primarily consisting of Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail are known for their infectious energy, which they exude every time they come on-screen.

Despite their popularity, Andre Chase and his group haven't won any titles. In fact, they have come pretty close but have always ended up on the wrong side of a title bout. This past week was no different when Chase University faced off against Pretty Deadly. Despite the latter team looking out of sorts, they were able to defeat Chase University by pinning Andre Chase.

However, the talking point of the match was Thea Hail, who came running out during the match looking petrified. Duke Hudson went to check on her, leaving Andre Chase all alone in the ring, which resulted in Pretty Deadly defeating him.

Thea Hail was kidnapped earlier in the night by Ava Raine during her segment with Tiffany Stratton. Following the incident, Ava Raine posted a photo of Thea looking scared and stated that this was her new background wallpaper. Thea responded to The Rock's daughter and asked to be left alone.

"leave me alone," wrote Thea Hail.

Thea Hail suggests that The Rock's daughter performed an illegal act

Following the incident, NXT interviewer Kelly Kincaid suggested that what Ava Raine did on NXT was illegal. Thea Hail responded and agreed that it was indeed an illegal act.

"IT IS," wrote Hail.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds going forward. This could perhaps set up a feud between Chase University and Schism in the near future.

What did you make of The Rock's daughter kidnapping Thea Hail? Sound off in the comments section below.

