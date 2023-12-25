WWE Superstar LA Knight confirms relationship status amid wedding rumors

WWE Superstar LA Knight confirmed his relationship status during his speech after he was honored with the key to the city of Hagerstown.

Knight saw a meteoric rise in WWE in 2023, cementing himself as one of the biggest babyfaces in the business. He was credited for his monumental success in his hometown, where fans showed up in large numbers, forcing the change of venue at the last minute.

Social media went abuzz with rumors of LA Knight tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Michelle Yavulla. He addressed the rumors during his speech, debunking the report after referring to Yavulla as his girlfriend. He spoke about how he often refers to the city as his 'home' while making plans with his girlfriend and said:

"Look, I spent the first 20 years of my life living here in this town. I come back here every single year, Christmas, Thanksgiving, just Summer, whatever. This is my home. This has always been my home, and this will always be my home. Whenever I talk to my girlfriend, I'm like, 'hey, you wanna home?" She is my girlfriend, by the way, I know everybody thinks I got married last week, but I didn't." [From 07:50 to 08:20]

You can watch the full video of LA Knight being honored with the key to the city of Hagerstown, Maryland, below:

LA Knight booked in massive triple-threat match for WWE SmackDown - New Year's Revolution

LA Knight is desperate to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again, but he has two veterans blocking his way.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles have also bones to pick with The Tribal Chief, leaving all three superstars with a legitimate claim at a championship match against Reigns.

As a result, Nick Aldis has announced a colossal number-one contender match for SmackDown's New Year's Revolution edition scheduled for January 5, 2024. This bout will see LA Knight lock horns with Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a triple-threat bout, with the winner earning a title opportunity against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

