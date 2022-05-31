WWE Superstar reveals that they now sing their own theme song

WWE has fully repackaged Lacey Evans, and the old Sassy Southern Belle is now playing the more natural part of US Marine, mother, and survivor. Along with this character change, the company has decked her out with a new theme song, which is sung by Evans herself.

In a retweet from WWE Music Group, the former US Marine revealed that she is now singing her new theme song "Bet On Me". It's a stark change from her original theme, "Like A Lady".

"They handed me the mic yall!" - Lacy Evans, Twitter

Lacey Evans paused her career for over a year due to pregnancy. She returned to the company in April this year via vignettes on SmackDown. Since then, the WWE Universe has seen very little of her in person as she made her first live appearance in over a year earlier this month.

Evans is currently scheduled to wrestle for the first time since returning on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

You can listen to the full theme song here, via YouTube:

While the Slammy Award Winner was originally slated to be a SmackDown Superstar, reports later revealed that Evans would be moving to the red brand as a heel character.

Lacey Evans recently shared post on how she is unaffected by negative WWE fans

Lacey Evans recently served as the Grand Marshal for the Coca-Cola 600 professional racing event. In a tweet celebrating the event, Evans discussed how some fans have criticised her for her gimmick change and the outfits she's worn on TV recently.

The Georgia native made it clear that none of their comments have an effect on her:

"Them: "Who dresses her" "Look at that outfit " "What is she wearing" "pull your pants up" Me: not giving a $#!+ as I take care of GRAND MARSHAL duties and eat this amazing @nascarrefuel burger." - Lacy Evans, Twitter

Evans last competed for WWE in a tag team match on RAW in 2021. She teamed with Peyton Royce in a losing effort against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Are you excited to see Lacey Evans' return to the squared circle? Do you think the company will give her a world title match sooner rather than later? let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

