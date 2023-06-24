WWE Superstar lashes out at Adam Pearce on special occasion; tells him to get "back to work"

WWE Official Adam Pearce is celebrating his birthday, but superstar Chelsea Green is not happy.

Pearce and Chelsea have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the wrestling star made her return to the company. Green has, on several occasions, threatened to complain about Pearce's incompetence to upper management. Their recent bone of contention was around a Money in the Bank spot for the 32-year-old star.

WWE posted a tweet wishing Adam a happy birthday. The on-screen authority personnel is celebrating his 45th birthday this year. However, Chelsea Green had a unique message for the WWE Official. She encouraged Pearce to get back to his job instead of celebrating his birthday.

"It’ll be 'happy' when you get back to work instead of celebrating some silly birthday…"

Adam Pearce has a lot on his plate heading into WWE Money in the Bank

With Money in The Bank just around the corner, Adam Pearce is having a tough time handling the WWE roster.

This week on The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez also mentioned that she would talk to Pearce to get her another opportunity at the Money in the Bank ladder match. She lost her shot at the ladder match when Becky interfered in her encounter against Trish Stratus, leading to a disqualification.

"As you know I do have a good history with Sonya and Chelsea, so I know how a 'Karen' works. And if I have to, I will go into Adam's office and I will be the 'Karen' that he hates. We need to talk about this. I honestly, I had nothing to do with Becky. I was in there because my eyes were set on gold, that's all I'm working towards, and she came out and ruined it for me."

Adam Pearce was also seen on SmackDown this week. In fact, he was in the middle of the action as he rushed out to ringside with the medics. Sheamus needed medical attention during his match with Solo Sikoa, and The Enforcer of The Bloodline was bent on attacking the EMTs. Pearce implored Solo to stop and let the personnel take care of The Celtic Warrior.

What did you think of Chelsea Green's birthday wish? Sound off in the comments below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes