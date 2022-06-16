“Fight me”- WWE Superstar lays down a challenge to Bayley

Rising WWE Superstar Cora Jade would like to stand across the ring from Bayley at some point.

The Role Model has been out of action since last year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the Performance Center. Her last bout was on June 25th, 2021, when she and Seth Rollins faced Bianca Belair and Cesaro in a mixed-tag team match.

Bayley, who turned 33 on Wednesday, received a special message from Cora Jade on Twitter. The NXT Star expressed her desire to compete against the former SmackDown Women's Champion upon the latter's return to the squared circle.

"Ding dong happy birthday @itsBayleyWWE, fight me when you’re healed"- Jade tweeted.

Bayley has been teasing her WWE return for some time

While The Role Model has been out of action, she has remained quite active on social media, as she has hinted at her return to the promotion multiple times. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was slated to face Bianca Belair in an "I Quit" Match before her unfortunate injury. However, the setback has not dampened her spirit as she is constantly trolling her fans and peers.

She recently took to Twitter today to tease fans with a cryptic photo that appears to be of her ring boots. The post sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking that as a hint of the Role Model's looming return.

Bayley is one of the greatest female wrestlers of this generation. She made a name for herself on WWE's third brand with a series of amazing matches against Sasha Banks.

She made her main roster in 2016 after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Asuka. The Role Model did not take much time to make a name for herself on the main roster as she quickly defeated Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The Role Model is a five-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion, and she was the first Women's Grand Slam Champion. With Charlotte Flair out of action for personal reasons and Sasha Banks suspended, the Role Model's potential return could provide a much-needed boost to the women's division.

