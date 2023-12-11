WWE Superstar left speechless following major title win

A popular WWE Superstar was left speechless after his first title win in the Stamford-based company.

Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio at the NXT Deadline last night to become the North American Champion. The two put on a great show at the premium live event. Surprisingly, no other member of The Judgment Day was on the show to aid 'Dirty' Dominik in his championship match.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old was originally scheduled to defend his title against Wes Lee. However, an unfortunate injury to the latter ruled him out of the match, and the challenger had to be replaced. Dragon Lee was announced as the replacement.

In WWE's Digital Exclusive Interview, Dragon Lee was asked how he felt following the historic win. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion stated that he couldn't find the exact words to express his feelings and claimed to be ready for his next challenge.

"How I feel? I'm feeling happy. You know, I can’t find the exact words to explain to you how I feel... just I’m ready for the next challenge...," said Lee.

Lee also thanked Rey Mysterio, who was present at the commentary desk during the fight, for supporting him:

"Rey Mysterio supporting me that means the world, that means a lot. My superhero. All I can say is – thank you, Rey. This is for La Rasa, for my people."

You can watch the entire video below:

Dragon Lee is an active member of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how he manages the double duty after the title win. Another aspect to look at is what lies ahead for Dominik Mysterio. The last time he lost the title, he was able to regain the gold within a week. Only time will tell if Mysterio can do that one more time.

Dragon Lee was also part of the United States Championship tournament on WWE SmackDown

Dragon Lee was part of the ongoing United States Championship tournament to determine the number one contender for Logan Paul's title. Last week on SmackDown, Lee faced Santos Escobar in the tournament's first match. Unfortunately, he lost the bout and was eliminated from the tournament.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross to move to the next round. Further in the tournament, Kevin Owens will face Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller will take on a mystery opponent from NXT on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Who do you think would win the tournament and go on to face Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.