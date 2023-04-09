WWE Superstar left teary-eyed after unbelievable support during prolonged absence

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her fans following her recent appearance on SmackDown.

Vega returned to television after a seven-month hiatus on the October 7 episode of SmackDown, aligning herself with Legado Del Fantasma and attacking Hit Row. She has worked alongside Santos Escobar and his crew ever since.

Legado Del Fantasma picked a fight with Judgment Day to help Rey Mysterio even the odds. Their actions led to the Hall of Famer giving all the members an LWO shirt during WrestleMania weekend.

The former Women’s Champion teamed up with Santos Escobar to compete against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match on the March 17, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Vega returned with his faction members this week on the blue brand during Escobar, and Rey Mysterio’s tag team match against Judgment Day.

Zelina Vega, who has been missing on regular shows over the past few weeks, took to Twitter to express her appreciation for her fans. She stated that fans’ heartfelt messages left her teary-eyed and thanked her followers for believing in her.

"The amount of support you’ve all shown me in the past few weeks brought some teary eyes on, not gonna lie. Words can’t express how much y’all mean to me. Thank you 🙏🏽 for believing in me."

Words can’t express how much y’all mean to me.



Thank you 🙏🏽 for believing in me. The amount of support you've all shown me in the past few weeks brought some teary eyes on, not gonna lie. Words can't express how much y'all mean to me.

Zelina Vega is working with WWE on a brand-new show

The former Queens crown winner is married to AEW star Malakai Black (Aleister Black). The Striking Man from Amsterdam is known for how he has inked his skin over the years. Taking inspiration from her husband, Zelina Vega has also gotten some tattoos over the years.

In a recent appearance on the Quitters podcast, she discussed that it was now normal for girls to have tattoos in WWE. She added that she is working with the company on a new tattoo show.

"It’s a big thing [the tattoo] due to him [Malakai]. I started off, I think, with two tattoos when I first met him. Now, I don’t even know how many I have. As much as WWE is not going to get mad at me for getting tattooed anymore because when I first started wrestling, it was a big thing. ‘Girls can’t have tattoos.’ WWE, back then, really didn’t want girls having tattoos. Now, so many cool changes have happened that I’m actually getting my own tattoo show with WWE," Zelina Vega said.

The 32-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the company. She could go on to win a big title in the company soon.

