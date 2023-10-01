WWE
  • WWE Superstar legitimately injured at event; has to be taken to the back after scary spot but retains title

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 01, 2023 06:55 IST
The star was left hurt and had to be attended to as a result of the spot
Wrestling is always a dangerous sport, and things can go wrong very easily, even in a place like WWE, where everyone takes precautions. That's exactly what happened tonight at NXT No Mercy, as a star collapsed with a legitimate injury. The officials were forced to take Tony D'Angelo to the back after the moment.

In the fatal four-way WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match, Tony D'Angelo was battling to retain the titles, but an unfortunate scary spot saw him badly hurt and needing to be taken away for a while.

The recently returned Angel Garza and Humberto Carrilo were after Tony D'Angelo, who tried to handle them himself. He lifted them both up above his head, but his knee gave out on him.

Booker T spotted the same. Everyone took a second to notice, but it was clear that he was badly hurt and was writhing on the ground, holding on to his upper leg.

The WWE star was taken to the back, and there his knee was wrapped up with a brace. He still came out to wrestle again, and The D'Angelo Family retained the titles as well, eventually.

It remains to be seen what exactly happened to his knee, but further details should come out soon.

