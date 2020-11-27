Leon Ruff was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where he talked about a variety of topics. During the interview, the WWE NXT North American Champion talked about meeting Triple H, as well as a hilarious idea that Triple H gave him.

Leon Ruff talked about the moment where he won the NXT North American belt and wore it on his waist. However, when he stood straight, the belt fell. Ruff revealed that the idea came from Triple H.

"The belt thing, that was all Triple H. That was fine. With Damien Priest, what’s cool is I didn’t get to meet him like, officially, but I did some extra work on another promotion he was on and I got to see him wrestle. So it’s cool to go from there to working a programme with him."

Leon Ruff admitted that when he first came to WWE NXT he found Triple H rather intimidating as he was always busy. However, it was Triple H who came to Leon Ruff and told him that he was getting his moment in the company by winning the North American title from Johnny Gargano. Ruff said that Triple H could tell from his face that he felt he was not ready for the moment, and so reassured him.

"At first I thought it was going to be intimidating because this is Triple H! He’s one of the guys I’m not just going to walk up and be like ‘Hey! How are you?!’ [laughs]. He can be real busy at any point. I’m not going to put myself in front of him unless that’s where I’m supposed to be just yet."

"So when Triple H came to me and told me this is happening, this is real… because the whole day, I was like I can’t do this, I’m not ready! I think he could tell it on my face."

"He was like ‘this is real, this is happening, you’ve worked for this. Enjoy it.’ It put a lot of validation into the work that I’ve done knowing that Triple H, you know, this is his product, his baby and for him to put his trust in me, put the title on me and do the storyline, it means a lot."

Triple H is known for being a fatherly figure backstage in WWE NXT and this proved to be another example of that.